Barbara Faye Statham
1937 - 2020
Barbara Faye Statham

Horseheads, NY - Age 83 of Horseheads, NY. She was born May 20, 1937 in Yellow Springs, OH, daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Merriman) Beal and passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Bampa's House in Corning, NY. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William R. Statham; daughter Tasha Statham of Horseheads; sons Leonard (Tamara) Statham and Robert Statham both of Rochester, NY, Jon (Jo Alex) Statham of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Tegan, Ian and Shelby; great grandchildren Timothy, Madison and Emily. Barbara retired as an ICU RN with St. Joseph's Hospital after 32 years of service. She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church where she started the thrift store "Browse & Buy". In her earlier years, she was active with the Jaycees. Family and friends are invited to visit Barber Funeral Home, 413 So. Main St. Horseheads on Friday, September 25th from 6 to 9 pm. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in Bath National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Barbara through donations to Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue, Inc. and Bampa's House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will limit the number of guests in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. We ask that guests pay their respects in a timely manner so that others have the same opportunity. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
