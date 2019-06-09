|
Barbara I. Manginelli
Big Flats, NY - Entered into peaceful rest and joined the angels in heaven on June 3, 2019 at the age of 79. Barbara was born in Waverly, NY on November 20, 1939, the daughter of the late Ronald and Ina Squires. She married Edward Manginelli on August 15, 1959 and celebrated 54 years of marriage. Barbara worked for over 15 years at Miniers Supermarket in Big Flats. Her greatest joys are her children. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2013 and brother Gary Squires. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Anne (Bill) Yessman, Linda (Bill) Naill, Edward (Sheila) Manginelli, Susan (Bill) Phillips and Catherine (Bill Krug) Manginelli. She was adored by her seven grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Michelle, Matthew, Jonathan, Byron and Kaitlyn and her great grandchildren, Julian and Jack. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Linda) Squires. It was her wishes that all services be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Barbara please consider memorials to a in her memory. Barbara's family extends their gratitude to CareFirst and Visiting Angels. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Barbara's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 9, 2019