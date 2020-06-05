Barbara J. Becker
Barbara J. Becker, age 92, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born in Elwood, Indiana on May 9, 1928, the daughter of Leo and Frances (Leach) Becker. The Beckers moved to Corning in 1939 where Barbara graduated in 1941 from St. Vincent de Paul School and from Northside High School in 1945. She graduated from Alfred State College in 1947 and was employed at Corning Glass Works from that date as an Executive Secretary/Administrative Assistant for 25 years and subsequently as Supervisor of Corporate Accounting and the Management and Professional Payroll until her retirement in 1987.
Barbara was a member of All Saints Parish (St. Vincent de Paul Church) where she served as a Trustee, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Counter, Pastoral Council Member and a member of the Finance Committee and Catholic Action Society. She served for ten years as Eucharistic Minister for St. Vincent's parishioners at Founders Pavilion. She was the first Chairperson of the Corning-Painted Post Roman Catholic Community Council and was also a Secular Franciscan since 1966 in the local St. Pius X Fraternity.
Barbara served on the Alfred State and Corning Community Colleges Executive Secretarial Committees and the Alumni Board of Directors at Alfred. She was honored by the State University of New York who added her name to its 2001 Alumni Honor Roll representing Alfred State College. This award was for professional achievement and community involvement.
Miss Becker was active in the Corning Business and Professional Women's Club since 1964 serving as President in 1975. She served as District VII Young Careerist Chairperson and on the New York State Business & Professional Women's Board of Directors from 1976 through 1990. She was honored as Corning's Woman of the Year in 1977. Barbara's last assignment was serving the local club as Parliamentarian and Historian, writing the highlights of the Club's history for their 60th Anniversary in 1980 and updating it for the 75th Anniversary in 1995.
Miss Becker served on the Corning Federal Credit Union Board for eighteen years, on the Supervisory Committee for twenty years and Chairperson and as Director Emeritus for three years, retiring in 1999.
She was a member of the Women's Center, Corning Museum of Glass, Rockwell Museum, Corning Painted Post Historical Society, Spencer Crest Nature Center and Sister Cities Association.
Barbara was active in bowling in the Corning area being a member of the Corning Glass Works Women's PYREX FIVE from 1951-1956.
After retirement Barbara became interested in flower gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels, which became very tame, and in travel.
She never married or had children, but she had a host of young friends who were very close to her, namely, John and Lisa Puccio, Nicole, Joseph and Stephanie Kuehner, Amity, Andy, Anya and Audriana Marmuscak, Phillip, Kaleen and Peter Goodman, Courtney and Thomas Lyons, Jeremy Cummings, Sandy Carlineo, Kevin Hillman, Matthew Gross, Deb Kuehner, Colleen Argentieri and many others who maintained contact with her.
Barbara's Father died in 1983 and her Mother in 1994. She is survived by her cousins, Norman and Joe Holloway, Georgia Leach and families of Indiana. Cousins Jane and James Becker reside in Illinois. Cousins Larry Stine and Karen Stine Hollies reside in Virginia and Diane Bradbury and Aimee Fisher in Indiana. Barbara is also survived by a host of friends in Corning and throughout the U.S.
Memorials would be appreciated to All Saints Parish and All Saints Academy, 158 State St., Corning, NY 14830 or Guthrie Corning Hospital, 1 Guthrie Dr., Corning, NY 14830.
A private service will be held at Carpenter's Funeral Home with a graveside burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials would be appreciated to All Saints Parish and All Saints Academy, 158 State St., Corning, NY 14830 or Guthrie Corning Hospital, 1 Guthrie Dr., Corning, NY 14830.
A private service will be held at Carpenter's Funeral Home with a graveside burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.