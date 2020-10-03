Barbara J. Brockway
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 71 after a short hospitalization. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-7PM. Private Funeral Services and Graveside Services will be at the convenience of the family. A full obituary will appear in a later edition. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Barb's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com