Barbara J. Brockway
Horseheads, NY - Peacefully joined her Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 71. She was born December 3, 1947 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Edwin C. Blase, Jr. and Margaret McInroy. In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by her first husband William G. Sykes in 1976. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David M. Brockway, with whom she recently celebrated 42 years of marriage. Also surviving are her loving children Kelly B. Bowman (Philip and daughter Jenise) of Raleigh, NC and Dr. Matthew M. Brockway (Bethany) of Brighton, NY, together with grandchildren Ruby J. Brockway, Keegan B. Bowman and Tanner P. Bowman. While the kids were growing up, their numerous friends in and out of the house often came to call her their "second mom". Barb later loved her opportunities to both visit and "facetime" with the grandkids. Barb graduated from Southside High School in 1967 and from Keuka College in 1971, whereupon she began a long social services career. She started with the Chemung County Department of Social Services where she spent 14 years, finishing as a Senior Caseworker. She then elected to stay home to help raise the children. She returned to the field in 1991 as a caseworker with the Elmira City School District, where she eventually became the Coordinator of the district's Pupil Assistance in Learning (PAL) program. She finished her career as a Family Assessment Worker with Comprehensive Interdisciplinary Developmental Services, Inc. (CIDS), retiring in May of 2019.
Barb loved her chosen profession and was always able to easily relate to her clients. She valued her family times in the Adirondacks, Myrtle Beach, and Disney when the kids were young and also cherished many cruises and trips to destinations like Bermuda, Alaska, and Europe. She was especially fond of the annual stays in Aruba with family and friends. Her community activities included being a leader of the Girl Scouts; a Trustee of the Horseheads Free Library; a member of the Trinity Church Altar Guild and Horseheads Women's Club. There were no louder cheers from the sidelines than when her kids participated in soccer, gymnastics, and marching band; Dave was worried a few votes may have been lost during those years! And you always knew from a mile away when the NY Yankees, Buffalo Bills, or Syracuse Orange were doing well (or not). She loved being "Boomie" to her grandchildren and treasured all of her visits with them. She was very fond of animals, having many family pets over the years, and so enjoyed watching her backyard birds and critters while working on her daily crossword puzzle. Those closest to her loved her laugh, her attitude on life, and the way she made her home a safe place for all to be themselves.
Special thanks are extended to the Horseheads Fire and Rescue Company; the Horseheads Police Department; the professionals and staff at Arnot Ogden's Emergency and ICU Departments; and a whole host of wonderful, supportive friends and neighbors. Donations in Barb's memory may be made to the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905 or the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Family will receive friends at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-7PM. Due to COVID protocols, Funeral Mass led by Mother Wanda Copeland will be held privately. Barb will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery. For condolences, words of comfort and Zoom information please visit Barb's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
