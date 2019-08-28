Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Miller


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Miller Obituary
Barbara J. Miller

Beaver Dams - Barbara J. Miller, age 90 of Beaver Dams, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on October 22, 1928, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Otto and Rachael A. (Lent) Neff. She married George Thomas Miller on December 5, 1947. He predeceased her on May 15, 2015.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family. sewing, flowers, gardening, and watching birds. She also taught Sunday School.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Donald and Wanda Miller, Cheryl and Joseph Dean, George Miller Jr and Barbara Brooks, Steven and Carolyn Miller, and Karen and Gerald Gardiner, siblings and their spouses, Harry and Myrtie Neff, Arlene and Larry Gerwig, and Sylvia Ober, brother-in-law, Donald Miller, sisters-in-law, Suzanne Miller and Betty Miller, 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Williams and grandchildren, Stacey Gardiner and Robert Miller

Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning, on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 2:00 pm. It was Barbara's wish that there be no formal funeral service. Burial will follow at Beaver Dams Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department, 1165 County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY 14812

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now