Barbara J. Miller
Beaver Dams - Barbara J. Miller, age 90 of Beaver Dams, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on October 22, 1928, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles Otto and Rachael A. (Lent) Neff. She married George Thomas Miller on December 5, 1947. He predeceased her on May 15, 2015.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family. sewing, flowers, gardening, and watching birds. She also taught Sunday School.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Donald and Wanda Miller, Cheryl and Joseph Dean, George Miller Jr and Barbara Brooks, Steven and Carolyn Miller, and Karen and Gerald Gardiner, siblings and their spouses, Harry and Myrtie Neff, Arlene and Larry Gerwig, and Sylvia Ober, brother-in-law, Donald Miller, sisters-in-law, Suzanne Miller and Betty Miller, 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Williams and grandchildren, Stacey Gardiner and Robert Miller
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning, on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 12:00 pm (Noon) to 2:00 pm. It was Barbara's wish that there be no formal funeral service. Burial will follow at Beaver Dams Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department, 1165 County Road 19, Beaver Dams, NY 14812
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019