Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Petro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Petro


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara J. Petro Obituary
Barbara J. Petro

Elmira,NY - BARBARA J. PETRO Age 99 of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday March 29 , 2019 . Barbara was born September 21 , 1919 in Johnson City, NY the daughter of the late Franklin L. and Grace Burdick Smith . She married her husband Louis Petro on June 18, 1939 and he pre-deceased her on September 10, 1991. Barbara was also pre-deceased by her daughter Elaine Hough on April 22, 2012 and Barbara's companion of 19 years Stillman M. Irwin on September 19, 2012 as well as her half sister Bette Roser and half brother Robert Smith both of Greene, NY. Barbara was a retired secretary from Horseheads High School and an avid reader. Mrs. Petro is survived by her children : Linda J. Petro of Elmira, NY , Susan E. Petro of Cicero, NY , and Michael Petro of Wiliamsport,PA ; son-in-law: Robert Hough of Arizona ; the children of her heart : Gary Irwin of Elmira,NY , Gerry and Jolyn Irwin of Beaver Dams, NY , and Bobbie Jo Irwin of Groton, NY ; grandchildren: Zaria Griffin, Jermaine Griffin, Stephen Petro, Julia Marino, Angelyn Smith, and Eric Hough; great grandchildren: Larinzo Griffin, Amari Griffin, Salvatore Marino, Alexander Marino, Marchello Marino, and Giovanno Marino ; former daughter-in-law: Alice Petro of Williamsport, NY ; former grandson-in-law: Salvatore Marino of West Virginia; sister-in-law: Delores Smith of Greene, NY and many extended family members and friends. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Bethany Manor and the staff of 3B and 5D of The Arnot Ogden Medical Center for their compassionate and loving care given to Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Reflections of Barbara's Life will be shared at the conclusion of calling hours. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband Louis in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. The Family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Mrs. Petro through memorials to The Friends of The Horseheads Animal Shelter 150 Wygant Road Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now