Barbara J. Petro
Elmira,NY - BARBARA J. PETRO Age 99 of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday March 29 , 2019 . Barbara was born September 21 , 1919 in Johnson City, NY the daughter of the late Franklin L. and Grace Burdick Smith . She married her husband Louis Petro on June 18, 1939 and he pre-deceased her on September 10, 1991. Barbara was also pre-deceased by her daughter Elaine Hough on April 22, 2012 and Barbara's companion of 19 years Stillman M. Irwin on September 19, 2012 as well as her half sister Bette Roser and half brother Robert Smith both of Greene, NY. Barbara was a retired secretary from Horseheads High School and an avid reader. Mrs. Petro is survived by her children : Linda J. Petro of Elmira, NY , Susan E. Petro of Cicero, NY , and Michael Petro of Wiliamsport,PA ; son-in-law: Robert Hough of Arizona ; the children of her heart : Gary Irwin of Elmira,NY , Gerry and Jolyn Irwin of Beaver Dams, NY , and Bobbie Jo Irwin of Groton, NY ; grandchildren: Zaria Griffin, Jermaine Griffin, Stephen Petro, Julia Marino, Angelyn Smith, and Eric Hough; great grandchildren: Larinzo Griffin, Amari Griffin, Salvatore Marino, Alexander Marino, Marchello Marino, and Giovanno Marino ; former daughter-in-law: Alice Petro of Williamsport, NY ; former grandson-in-law: Salvatore Marino of West Virginia; sister-in-law: Delores Smith of Greene, NY and many extended family members and friends. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Bethany Manor and the staff of 3B and 5D of The Arnot Ogden Medical Center for their compassionate and loving care given to Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Reflections of Barbara's Life will be shared at the conclusion of calling hours. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband Louis in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. The Family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Mrs. Petro through memorials to The Friends of The Horseheads Animal Shelter 150 Wygant Road Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019