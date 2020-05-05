Services
Barbara J. Quail


1938 - 2020
Barbara J. Quail Obituary
Barbara J. Quail

Elmira, NY - Age 81 of Elmira, NY. She was born June 11, 1938 in Corning, NY and passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sayre, PA. She is predeceased by her father Gordon, mother Dorothy, stepmother Ferne, 4 brothers (Gordon, William, Lawrence and Grant), 4 stepchildren, loving husband Harold, and friend LeRoy Keller. Barbara is survived by her 3 children, Paul Runyan of Painted Post, NY, Janet Tunning-Beebe of Savona, NY and Jennifer (Brian) LaRock of Chemung, NY, sisters Judy Button of Tarpon Springs, FL, Nancy Reber of E. Peoria, IL and Linda Bean of California, MD, special granddaughter Amanda Patelunas of VanEtten, NY, several stepchildren, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Barbara worked as a school bus driver for Elmira City Schools for over 30 years. She enjoyed camping, bowling and spending time with her family. Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Daniel Burgess officiating and burial at Woodlawn National Cemetery following.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020
