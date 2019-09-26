|
Barbara J. Shaw
Horseheads, NY - BARBARA J. SHAW age 87 of Horseheads,NY passed away at home on Monday September 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born June 5, 1932 in Wellsboro,PA the daughter of the late Cleave and Lucille Wilcox Horton. She married her husband, Gayle Shaw, on December 26, 1952 and they would have celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary December 26, 2019.Barbara was pre-deceased by her infant brother Gene Horton, her brothers Donald Horton and Jerry Horton. She was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church. Barbara loved to play golf especially at Mark Twain Golf Course with her husband Gayle. She was a seamstress , worked at Cohen Middle School , and was a retired employee of Sears Roebuck in Horseheads, NY. Barbara loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted husband Gayle ; her children and their spouses: Gayle Scott and Shirley Shaw of Horseheads, NY ; Deborah Ann Fisk and John Terry of Hammondsport, NY ; Gregory Lee and Candace Shaw of Elmira, NY ; Constance Lucille and Kevin Smith of Auburndale, Florida ; Mark Alan and Jamie Shaw of Elmira, NY ; grandchildren : Kristi and Paul Mertsock , Scott J. Shaw , Sean and Jessie Fisk , Adam and Mercedes Fisk, Luke Shaw, Zane Smith, Zachary Smith, Valerie Shaw , and Jack Shaw ; great grandchildren : Samantha and Dalton Tyler, Joshua, Abigayle, and Fiona ; great great grandchildren: Kamila and Eli ; Sister : Norma Gill of Brentwood , TN ; sister-in-law : Ruth Horton of Wellsboro, PA ; Gayle's brothers: Byron P. and Barbara Shaw and Harold L. Shaw ; several nieces, nephews ,cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Friday September 27 , 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Barbara's Funeral Services and Celebration of Her Life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 1 PM. Barbara will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY. The Family will provide their own flowers and memorial contributions in Barbara's memory to Care First 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870-9509 would be appreciated by her family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
