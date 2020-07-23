1/1
Barbara Jean (Peterson) Schultz
1943 - 2020
Navarre - Barbara Jean (Peterson) Schultz of Navarre, FL passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Previously of Millerton, PA born on March 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Raymond (Pete) L. and Ada V. (Corey) Peterson Sr. She was the wife of the late George Carl Schultz who passed away December 16, 1997.

Barbara graduated from Williamson Junior-Senior High School of Tioga, PA in 1961. She was retired and loved spending time with her animals, grandchildren, traveling, sewing and crafting. She was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching T.V. shows, especially reality and soap operas.

Survived by one son, Timothy C. Schultz of Huntsville, AL; two daughters, Paula J. Schultz-Denney of Tullahoma, TN and Stacey Schultz of Navarre, FL; one brother, Raymond (Bertha) L. Peterson Jr. of Millerton, PA; one sister-in-law, Ruth Coats of Turbotville, PA; eleven grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle) Beck and Meghan (Bobby) Allison of Hazel Green, AL; Brandon (Brandy) Juarez, Kayla (Josh) Ford and Tyler Juarez of Leighton, AL; Ashleigh Schultz of Phoenix, AZ; Addison Denney of Nashville, TN; Trevor Denney of Chattanooga, TN; Brayden Johnson and Aubrie Johnson of Tullahoma, TN and Brandie Washington of Milton, FL; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one brother, Leon Peterson; four sisters, Vera Peterson, Alice Andrews, Joyce Dickerson and Hazel Peters; one daughter-in-law, Juanita Schultz and one great-grandson, Hudson Ford.

There will be no service at this time. Because Barbara had a passion for rescuing animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Rosa County Animal Services of Milton, FL. Please see their website on how to donate items needed or monetary gifts.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family-Funeral & Cremation
5627 North Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Love you aunt barb . You were an amazing woman.
Christine Andrus
Family
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Tim, Paula, and Stacey! She was a great lady with a big heart!!! You will remain in my prayers!
Beth McClure
Friend
July 22, 2020
Will miss barb ( walmart mom). Had greats times with her and loved spending time with her and the family. Had some great road trips too. Prayers for the family.
Michelle McClure
Friend
