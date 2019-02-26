Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1100 W. Church Street
Elmira, NY
Elmira - Age 85, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Elmira, a daughter of Alfred and Mary Genevieve (McCrone) McCarthy. She is predeceased by her husband Martin C. Knuth, son James F. Knuth, and brothers, Alfred and Paul McCarthy. Barbara is survived by her sons, with their families: Martin C. and Jennifer Knuth of Pittsburgh PA with son Martin C., Jr.; John K. and Jill Knuth of Elmira with children, Meghan and Christopher; Daniel C. and Sharon Knuth of Elmira with son Michael; daughter Mary Kathleen "Katie" Knuth of Elmira; brother John McCarthy of Buffalo; along with several nieces and nephews. Barbara was a 1951 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. She was also a graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years. Later working at the office of Dr. Henry Cesari , from where she retired. Barbara was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Friends are invited to Barbara's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Those wishing may remember Barbara with a donation to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509.
