Barbara L. Gilbert
Big Flats - Barbara L. Gilbert, age 88, of Big Flats, New York passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Bethany Manor. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick O. Gilbert, Sr. and her daughter, Suzanne Ports.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Frederick Jr. of Big Flats, Karen Noblet of Narragansett, RI, and Judith Gilbert of Rochester, NY; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Barbara's tribute wall may signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019