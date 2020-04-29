|
Barbara L. Noble
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 at the age of 66. Barb was born March 25, 1954 in Potsdam, NY, daughter of the late Oland and Ruby Wood Irvine. Barb is predeceased by son, Jeffery Lynch and brother, Tony Irvine and brother-in-law, Ron Noble. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 plus years, William "Billy" L. Noble; sons Chad M. Lynch, Corey L. Noble; six beloved grandchildren; sister and best friend, Vicki Irvine; brothers, Robert (Fran) Irvine, Jackie (Randy) Vanderpool, Andy (Sophia) Irvine; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Don (Karen) Noble, Colleen (Andy) Lynch and Susie Lynch; several extended family members and a host of friends, including Butch and Tina, Nancy and Joe, Dane and girls, Cal and Heidi and Becky and Jeff. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all that knew her. She retired after 20 plus years from the Salvation Army and enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. The family would like to especially thank Rick Kimble and the EMT staff for the extra days with Barb. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held at a later date. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Barbara's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020