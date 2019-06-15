Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Horseheads, NY - Passed away a day before her 90th birthday on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Barb was born June 14, 1929 in Horseheads, NY, daughter of the late Clifford and Anna Dell Blauvelt West. She was predeceased by her husband of over 47 years John "Jack" Havens and son, John William Jr., and sons-in-law, Thomas Dininny and David Kennedy. Barb is survived by her children, Deborah (Michael) Hughson, Judy (Brian) George, James (Linda) Havens, Lisa (Robert) Beese; grandchildren, Thomas (Ashley), Kristi, John (Brenda), Damon (Shannon), Tiffany (Ethan), Justin (Renee), Brandon (Jaiden), Caleb (Tiffani), Anna; siblings, Prescott (Shirley) West, Ray (Elaine) West, and Bonnie (John) Smith; numerous extended family members and caring friends at Bethany Courtyards. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY, TODAY, Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 4PM - 6PM with Barb's Funeral Service to follow. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ashland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Barb's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 15, 2019
