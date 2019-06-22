|
|
Barbara Louise (Knowlton) Gerych
Horseheads - Gerych, Barbara Louise (Knowlton), 83, a retired nurse from Horseheads, NY, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019 following a long-term illness. She is survived by her siblings, Robert (Pauline) Knowlton of Sayre, PA, Thomas (Pat) Knowlton of Elmira, Rosemarie Kendrick of Elmira Heights, Freda (William) Struble of Whitney Point, NY, and Carole Knowlton of Elmira Heights, NY; her children, Kenneth (Dorothia) Gerych of Cameron, NY, Katherine (Brian) Johnson of Monticello, NY, Margaret (Joe) Catano of Katy, Tx, Debra (Gerald) Kline of Elmira Heights, and George Gerych and his partner, Dan Simpson, of Horseheads, NY; her grandchildren, Shaun, Andrea, Samantha, and Walter; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, E. Lyle and Elsie (Wehage) Knowlton, her siblings, John and Anna, her spouse, George Sr., and her grandson, Jason. A private memorial service will be held in near future. The family would like to acknowledge all the caregivers who met Barbara's needs throughout her extensive illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the or the National .
Published in Star-Gazette on June 22, 2019