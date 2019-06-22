Services
Ithaca Cremation Service
110 S Geneva St
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 274-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gerych
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Louise (Knowlton) Gerych

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Louise (Knowlton) Gerych Obituary
Barbara Louise (Knowlton) Gerych

Horseheads - Gerych, Barbara Louise (Knowlton), 83, a retired nurse from Horseheads, NY, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019 following a long-term illness. She is survived by her siblings, Robert (Pauline) Knowlton of Sayre, PA, Thomas (Pat) Knowlton of Elmira, Rosemarie Kendrick of Elmira Heights, Freda (William) Struble of Whitney Point, NY, and Carole Knowlton of Elmira Heights, NY; her children, Kenneth (Dorothia) Gerych of Cameron, NY, Katherine (Brian) Johnson of Monticello, NY, Margaret (Joe) Catano of Katy, Tx, Debra (Gerald) Kline of Elmira Heights, and George Gerych and his partner, Dan Simpson, of Horseheads, NY; her grandchildren, Shaun, Andrea, Samantha, and Walter; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, E. Lyle and Elsie (Wehage) Knowlton, her siblings, John and Anna, her spouse, George Sr., and her grandson, Jason. A private memorial service will be held in near future. The family would like to acknowledge all the caregivers who met Barbara's needs throughout her extensive illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the or the National .
Published in Star-Gazette on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now