Barbara M. Schultz
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 64 from complications of aggressive cancer. She was born November 16, 1955 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Joseph and Marilyn Weinberger Merdler. Barb was a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelors degree in Human Ecology in 1977. She met her husband of 40 years at college and worked at Horseheads Central Schools Dist. for over 25 years. Barb enjoyed cross stitch, reading murder mystery novels, jigsaw puzzles and being a good mother. Barb is predeceased by her father Joseph. She is survived by her husband, J. Gregory Schultz; daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Denno of Leominster, MA; son, Stephen Schultz of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren, Colin and Ryan Denno; mother, Marilyn Merdler; sister, Carol Deutsch and loving canine companion Leeah. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we all can congregate. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Barb's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020