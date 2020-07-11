Barbara "Bobbie" (Wonsicki) Masny
Melbourne, FL - Age 84, passed away after complications to surgery on June 22, 2020. She passed peacefully with family by her side. She was born to the late William and Lillian Wonsicki of Brooklyn, NY on September 25, 1935. She married the late Anthony "Tony" Masny on October 1, 1955 and moved upstate from Brooklyn, NY to Horseheads, NY in 1965, where she spent most of her life before relocating to Fort Myers, FL and then later to Melbourne, FL. She will be dearly missed by numerous relatives, friends, church members, neighbors, and especially her family. She is survived by her children, Walter "Wally" Masny of Merritt Island, FL, her daughter Mary Masny-Denkenberger and granddaughter, Lauryn Denkenberger of Sammamish, WA and son-in-law John Denkenberger of Bellevue, WA. She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Masny, her son Joseph Masny and her daughter-in-law Cindy (Yusko) Masny (Wally's wife). Bobbie was a devoted and loving wife and mother of three, caring nurse for many years, an active volunteer in countless organizations in each of the communities she lived in. She had a true devotion to her Catholic faith and was an active member of each Catholic Church community she belonged to, even organizing a special prayer group in recent months when she and her friends could not attend weekly mass. She absolutely loved cooking, entertaining and event planning for family, friends and for the numerous church and civic groups she was involved in. She loved traveling/camping extensively with her family, especially cruising the Caribbean with her husband Tony and she absolutely loved dancing for years alongside him, where they shared their polish heritage and true love for dancing the Polka. Bobbie had a true enthusiasm for life and was always quick to offer a helping hand and will be remembered for always having a warm and welcoming laugh and smile for all. We are so thankful for all the years of happy memories and feel so blessed to have had you in our lives. We will miss you dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations celebrating Bobby's life may be made in her name to St. Mary Our Mother Catholic Church, 816 W Broad St, Horseheads, NY 14845 and the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A private Catholic mass and service will be held for family and friends in Horseheads, NY at a later date. To view a more detailed obituary and memorial page, to share a story, or leave a message or photos for the family, please visit wwwbarberfuneralhome.com
.