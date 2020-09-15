Barbara Molyneaux
Pine City - Barbara E. Molyneaux, age 64, of Pine City, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Aurora Molyneaux (Derrick Stickler); grandchildren, Amari Ransom and Mason Stickler, all of Elmira, NY; sister, Sandra Parker (Mike Gee) of Elmira, NY; brother, Elmer L. (Marie) Storch, Jr. of Pine City, NY; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Storch Walker, and her brother, Daniel Storch. Barbara was also predeceased by her parents, Jean and Elmer Storch.
Barbara was a retired employee of Eaton Corporation, Horseheads, NY, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Penna. Ave., Elmira, NY. Barbara's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com