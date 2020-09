Barbara Molyneaux

Barbara MolyneauxPine City - Barbara E. Molyneaux, age 64, of Pine City, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Corning Hospital.Barbara is survived by her daughter, Aurora Molyneaux (Derrick Stickler); grandchildren, Amari Ransom and Mason Stickler, all of Elmira, NY; sister, Sandra Parker (Mike Gee) of Elmira, NY; brother, Elmer L. (Marie) Storch, Jr. of Pine City, NY; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Storch Walker, and her brother, Daniel Storch. Barbara was also predeceased by her parents, Jean and Elmer Storch.Barbara was a retired employee of Eaton Corporation, Horseheads, NY, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Penna. Ave., Elmira, NY. Barbara's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com