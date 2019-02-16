|
Bart Hickok
Corning -
Bart Eric "Rick" Hickok, age 48 of Corning and Lowman, NY, was found unresponsive at home from apparent cardiac arrest in Lowman on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1970 in Corning, NY to Richard J. and Sharon Sturdevant Hickok.
Rick attended elementary school in Addison and graduated from Corning Painted Post West High School in 1988. He joined the US Navy in 1990 and served aboard the USS Stump home ported in Norfolk, VA. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1995. He was currently employed with Grossman's Bargain Outlet in Horseheads and was self-employed installing and refinishing hardwood floors.
Rick was an avid NY Jets fan who enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing poker with his buddies, and of course, riding Harleys.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Sharon and David Comfort Sr. of South Corning; companion, Shiana Ogden and her children of Lowman, NY; son, Dawson A Hilfiger; unborn daughter, Jeleigha, due June 2019; siblings, Roger (Lisa) Hickok of Painted Post, Christopher Hickok (Laura Ball) of Corning, Angela (Eric) Stull of Elmira; step-brother, Dustin Comfort of Hamlin, NY; aunt Elaine Repoza (Ralph Chirico) of Corning; Nieces and nephews, Seth, Marissa, Dahkiem and Michael Stull, Lindsey (Anthony) Putney, and Heather Hickok; great-nephew Grayson Putney; and step-aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father and step-mother, Richard and Joan Hickok; grandparents, Harry and Mabel Sturdevant, Clarence and Ethel Hickok; step brother, David Comfort Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow with Celebrant Barb Rossi officiating. A private burial will be held at Bath National Cemetery with full military honors at the convenience of the family.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019