|
|
Beatrice E. Dean
Beatrice Elizabeth (Combs) Dean, 88, a resident of Cayuga Ridge Extended Care Nursing Facility in Ithaca, and a former resident of Millport, NY died on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Beatrice was born in Elmira on November 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Sims) Combs. Beatrice was a retiree of International Salt/Akzo Nobel in Watkins Glen. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Eugene) Holleran, Debra (Ronny) Elliott and Belinda (John) Grantier; sons, David Dean and Elbert (Gloria) Dean; stepdaughter, Paula (Tom) Briggs; sister, Harriet Bowman; brother Ron (Betty) Combs; grandchildren, Frederick Collins, Scott Dean, Andrew Dean, Christopher Dean, Casey Dean, Kelli Buchholz, Rhonda Slater, Rebecca Gould, Rachel Davids, Renee Pickering, Randy Sims, Joshua Sims, John Grantier, Samantha Grantier, George Wood, Jon Wood, Jamie Clarke; several great grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beatrice was predeceased by her husband, Elbert Dean, Sr., daughter-in-law, Tina Dean; sister, Patricia Cram; and brother, Joseph Combs, Jr.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home in Montour Falls. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira, NY 14903. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020