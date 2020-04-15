|
Beatrice Eilene (Van Noy) Appel
Montour Falls - Age 94 of Montour Falls. Beatrice was born on May 18, 1925 in Bailey Corners, PA the daughter of the late Edwin M. and Eunice O. (Morrison) Van Noy and passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband in 1999; her son Kevin Appel in 2019; along with brothers John Van Noy of Niles, OH, and Milton Van Noy of Bailey's Corner's, PA. She is survived by children Duane (Cheryl) Appel of Brandon, MS, and Mari Lynn Reynolds of Odessa, NY; 4 grandchildren Bret (Brenda) Reynolds of Alpine, NY; Benny (Laura) Reynolds, Odessa, NY; Stephanie Reynolds, Odessa, NY, and Christopher (Lisa) Appel of Conroe, TX; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; plus a sister-in-law, Aileen Appel of Syracuse, NY. She was a member of St Matthews Episcopal Church, of Horseheads, NY. There will be no calling hours and all funeral services will be private at the family's request. Private committal and interment prayers will be at the Granville Center Cemetery, Granville, PA. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020