Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Appel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Eilene (VanNoy) Appel


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Eilene (VanNoy) Appel Obituary
Beatrice Eilene (Van Noy) Appel

Montour Falls - Age 94 of Montour Falls. Beatrice was born on May 18, 1925 in Bailey Corners, PA the daughter of the late Edwin M. and Eunice O. (Morrison) Van Noy and passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband in 1999; her son Kevin Appel in 2019; along with brothers John Van Noy of Niles, OH, and Milton Van Noy of Bailey's Corner's, PA. She is survived by children Duane (Cheryl) Appel of Brandon, MS, and Mari Lynn Reynolds of Odessa, NY; 4 grandchildren Bret (Brenda) Reynolds of Alpine, NY; Benny (Laura) Reynolds, Odessa, NY; Stephanie Reynolds, Odessa, NY, and Christopher (Lisa) Appel of Conroe, TX; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; plus a sister-in-law, Aileen Appel of Syracuse, NY. She was a member of St Matthews Episcopal Church, of Horseheads, NY. There will be no calling hours and all funeral services will be private at the family's request. Private committal and interment prayers will be at the Granville Center Cemetery, Granville, PA. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -