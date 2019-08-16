Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:15 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Bump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice L. "Bea" Bump


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice L. "Bea" Bump Obituary
Beatrice L. "Bea" Bump

Troy, PA - Age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 14, 2019. Born on Nov. 26, 1967 in Troy, PA a daughter of Robert & Linda Morgan Bump, Gillett, PA. In addition to her parents, Bea is survived by her husband, Kim Putnam, Troy, PA; her three loving siblings, Lana (Jim) Silvernail, Robert Bump Jr., and Leslie (Tim) Jayne, all of Gillett, PA; nieces and nephews, Justin Silvernail, Courtney (Matt) Stuart, Bailey (Tori) Tillinghast, Keschl Vincent; four great-nieces and nephews, Haydn, Tatum, Rylee and Sylas; and special friend, Donato Cedrone. Bea graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1985. In her short life, Bea had a deep love for many things. Animals were always top of her list followed by family and friends. An artist, she was the proprietor of Beyond Goldsmithing, Troy, PA for many years. She is remembered for her beautiful smile and sense of humor. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Mon, Aug. 19, 2019 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 7:15 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now