|
|
Beatrice L. "Bea" Bump
Troy, PA - Age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 14, 2019. Born on Nov. 26, 1967 in Troy, PA a daughter of Robert & Linda Morgan Bump, Gillett, PA. In addition to her parents, Bea is survived by her husband, Kim Putnam, Troy, PA; her three loving siblings, Lana (Jim) Silvernail, Robert Bump Jr., and Leslie (Tim) Jayne, all of Gillett, PA; nieces and nephews, Justin Silvernail, Courtney (Matt) Stuart, Bailey (Tori) Tillinghast, Keschl Vincent; four great-nieces and nephews, Haydn, Tatum, Rylee and Sylas; and special friend, Donato Cedrone. Bea graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1985. In her short life, Bea had a deep love for many things. Animals were always top of her list followed by family and friends. An artist, she was the proprietor of Beyond Goldsmithing, Troy, PA for many years. She is remembered for her beautiful smile and sense of humor. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Mon, Aug. 19, 2019 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 7:15 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019