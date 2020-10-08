1/1
Benjamin Melvin "Benny" Moore Jr.
Benjamin Melvin "Benny" Moore, Jr.

Elmira - Age 74, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center due to complications with Covid-19. Benny was born in Westfield PA, a son of Benjamin Melvin and Martha Mae (Jeffers) Moore. He was the youngest and last surviving of 12 children. In addition to his parents Benny is predeceased by his 7 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by Judy Ann (Spencer) Moore, his loving wife of 55 years. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Benny was a 1964 graduate of Southside High School. He then went to work for Schweizer Aircraft Co. in Big Flats. Benny had a 46-year career at Schweizer and retired as a supervisor shortly after the company was acquired by Sikorsky. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Benny also loved all the travel adventures he was able to share with Judy. He was a 23rd and 32nd degree Mason. Private services will be held. Those wishing may honor Benny with a donation to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County, 409 William St., Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
