Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
4:00 PM
Benton H. Frisbie

Ulster, PA - Benton H. Frisbie, Age 78, of Ulster, PA passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor.

Family and friends are invited to call Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3 PM to 4 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc 279 main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. His funeral and Committal service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 4 PM with Reverend Donn Hauser of the Towanda Independent Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be when weather permits in Hanlon Hill Cemetery.

Memorials in Benton's name may be made to the Bradford County Manor Activities Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947.

Send on line memories and condolences to Robertsfhinc.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
