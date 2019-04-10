Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:45 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Casimir's Church
Elmira - Age 71, of Elmira, died April 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her cousins, Dolores Irish, Michelle Lewis; cousins & godchildren, Justin & Alec Lewis and many other cousins, friends and neighbors; predeceased by her loving parents, Helen & Chester Kamas; brother Joseph Kamas. Bernadette could often be seen working in her yard, and spending time with her loving pet Sammy. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus at St. Casimir's Church. She was employed by the ARC of Chemung. Those wishing may make a donation in her name to a local animal shelter. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 12 from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the Kalec Funeral Home. A prayer service there at 1:45 p.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Casimir's Church at 2:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
