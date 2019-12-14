Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Bernadine (Dine) Weathers-Stanley


1950 - 2019
Bernadine (Dine) Weathers-Stanley Obituary
Bernadine (Dine) Weathers-Stanley

Elmira - Age 69. She was born August 25, 1950 in Elmira, NY. Dine was the daughter of the late Reginald and Laura (Best) Weathers (Robert Thomas), coming to rest Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center with her family by her side. After studying at Corning Community College and moving on to Elmira College to receive her Bachelors Degree in nursing, Dine went on to find careers in a myriad of different fields such as nursing, battered women's counselor, substitute teacher, day care provider and business. She thoroughly lived her life helping others. Dine found joy in cooking large meals for her family, tending to her beautiful garden, reading and maintaining her signature hair and infamous nails. She will be remembered for her uniqueness and giving nature; a palpable energy that will continue to echo through each and everyone fortunate enough to have felt her warmth. Dine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Henry Stanley, Sr.; children Sonia Stanley, Henry Stanley, Jr. (Heather Stanley), Mercedes Stanley (Naquan Lewis) and Rushawn Stanley; grandchildren Arianna & Dimitrius Stanley, Amari & Aviez Lewis along with a host of children she raised, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her great niece Miranda Weathers and her aunt Lula Givens . Bernadine was a member of Monumental Baptist Church. A registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where she later retired. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, December 17th from 12 to 1 pm. Her funeral service will be held at 1 pm. Pastor Corey Cooke will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the Arnot Health staff who participated in Dine's care as well as the nursing and therapy staff from the Chemung County Health Dept. who also assisted with her outpatient care.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
