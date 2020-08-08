1/
Bernard L. Lunduski Jr.
1953 - 2020
Bernard L. Lunduski, Jr.

Lowman - Age 66 of Lowman, NY. He was born December 25, 1953 in Elmira, the son of Bernard L., Sr. and Helen Pearl (Doane) Lunduski and passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his father and 4 siblings. Bernie is survived by his mother Helen; children Jason Lunduski, Sara Durfee and Molly Hogan; grandchildren Zoe Lunduski and Ella Durfee; siblings Robert and Anthony Lunduski both of Elmira, Michael (Nancy) Lunduski of Nunda, NY, Joseph Lunduski of Waterloo, NY, John F. Lunduski of Elmira, Kathryn Lunduski of Leicester, NY and Mary Coley of Santa Clara, CA along with several nieces and nephews; companion Kimberly Burris of Pine City; former wife Kathleen Lunduski of Port Orange, FL. Bernie retired from Kennedy Valve after 42 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, August 12th from 4 to 7 pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10 am in Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Committal prayer and interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will limit the amount of guests in the funeral home at one time. Church is restricted to 100 people. Masks and social distancing are required. We ask that guest pay their respects in a timely manner so that others have the same opportunity.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
