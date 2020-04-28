|
Bernard L. Smith
Spencer - Bernard L. Smith, 71 of Spencer, passed on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Bernard S. and Barbara E. (Westervelt) Smith. He graduated from Spencer-Van Etten Central School. Served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He owned Spencer Farm and Auto, BMS Developement and Spencer Paving Company. Melody and Bret worked along his side. Barney a lifelong resident of Spencer served on the Town Board, member of Spencer Co-Op, Spencer Fire Department and F & A Masons Spencer Lodge No. 290. He is survived by his wife and best friend and partner-in-crime of 48 years, Melody; son, Bret (Jody) Smith; 4 grandchildren, Alexis, Brock, Capri, Daxton; brother, David L. Smith; sister, Bonnie L. (Raymond) Bunce; sister-in-law, Vanessa Christ; nieces and nephews; close friends, Evie, Paul, Alfie, Marie and Jihai (who called him "Dad"). Barney was a wonderful man with many skills, big heart and made friends along his journey. He loved to travel and cruise going to Spain, China, Cape Horn and Panama Canal. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Spencer Food Cupboard or Spencer Fire Department. Arrangements are assisted by Allen-Manzer Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020