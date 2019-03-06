|
Bernice Conklin
Horseheads - Age 89 and long-time resident of Ridge Road, Horseheads passed away surrounded by her family on Tues. Mar. 5, 2019. Bernice was predeceased by her husband Buster Conklin in 2011. She was born Aug. 28, 1929 to Frank and Signa (Coykendall) Eggersdorf. Her surviving family includes her son and daughters, Rita Conklin of Horseheads. Judy (Mark) Kolceski of Baldwinsville, NY, and Joseph (Anna) Conklin of Horseheads; along with her sister, Signa Bauman of Cortland, NY. She was predeceased by her siblings, Barb, Lena, Walter, George, Frank, Daniel, Ansel, and Max. Bernice and Buster were dedicated members of Pine Valley Baptist Church, Veteran Grange, Chemung County Fair and 4-H programs. As a family they raised, trained, and showed horses for many years. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with Buster and spending time with the family on Ridge Rd. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads on Fri. Mar. 8, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm. Her service will be celebrated there at the funeral home at 1:30 pm with burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Odessa. In lieu of flowers those wishing may remember Bernice with memorials to Pine Valley Baptist Church. Condolences and remembrances may also be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019