Bernice M. Abplanalp
Bernice M. Abplanalp, 81, of Wellsboro, passed away, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bernice was born on October 9, 1938, daughter of the late Fay L. and Emma (Knaus) Copp. She married Ray A. Abplanalp on July 29, 1960 and have celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Bernice worked for the former Mergenthaler Linotype Company, Wellsboro and also worked for the Canyon Motel. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Wellsboro, the Women of the Moose, Wellsboro, the Wellsboro Veterans Club, Wellsboro Social Club, the Arnot Sportsman's Club, Sinnemahoning Sportsman's Club, and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Elizabethtown. She enjoyed camping, NASCAR and was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan.
In addition to her husband, Ray, she is survived by a son, Scott (Mindy) Saunders of Wellsboro; two daughters, Sandra (Gerald) Everhart, Jr. of Elizabethtown; and Joan (Doug Bohart) Abplanalp of Wellsboro; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and a brother, Ben Copp of Wellsboro.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley Saunders and two brothers, Duke Copp and Wallace Copp.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 12 noon -2 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Bernice's funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery.
To share your fondest memories of Bernice, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019