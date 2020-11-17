1/1
Bert Garrison
Bert Garrison

Daggett - Bert Garrison, a lifelong resident of Daggett, PA, died at home on November 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Bert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis. Bert was a doting father of surviving son Michael (Denise) Garrison, and grandfather to Andrea, Autumn, Brittany (Brendan Evans) and Scott (Ed Tucker). He most recently became the proud great-grandfather of his great-grandson, Gill Garrison-Evans. Also surviving are his sister Leda (Kerr), brothers Myrt (Sandy) and Frank (Rosemarie) Garrison, brothers-in-law Donald and Harold Porter, and sister-in-law Lois Fisher. Bert is preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Louise Garrison, and his sister Gloria (Wellman) Brown.

Bert graduated from Troy High School in 1949 prior to serving in the 1st Marine Division, Chosin Reservoir, Korea, and was Honorably Discharged in 1953. He was manager of Transit Mix Concrete in Mansfield, PA, for many years, a master carpenter, and he drove the Water Wagon filling area swimming pools during his years of semi-retirement. Bert's hobby of woodworking brought joy to many.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no services. A graveside memorial with full military honors will occur at the Daggett Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Big Elm Fire Dept.

Arrangements have entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
November 18, 2020
Bert was a great man. I have many fond memories of him when I was growing up. I will cherish my candle boxes even more now ♥
Thinking of you all
Nancy Burns
Friend
