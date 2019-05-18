|
|
Bertha E. Orme
Southport - Age75, passed away at home on the loving care of her family, Wed. May 15, 2019. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Mon. May 20, 2019 between the hours of 2-5 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 5:15 p.m. After services s, she will be cremated at Northern Bradford Crematory and her ashes interred in the Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019