Beth M. Woodard
Elmira - Age 69, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beth was born in Elmira, a daughter of the late Donald F. Woodard and Gladys (Hamlin) Austin. Beth was an audio/visual specialist at Elmira College for over 25 years. She was also an avid cat lover. Beth is survived by her brother, Ken Woodard, of San Francisco, CA; and sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Woodard) and Jay David of North Kingstown, RI. She is also survived by nieces, Amanda, Megan, Nicole and Akeelah David and Emily (David) Fauber. Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 1, 2019