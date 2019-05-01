Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth M. Woodard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beth M. Woodard Obituary
Beth M. Woodard

Elmira - Age 69, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beth was born in Elmira, a daughter of the late Donald F. Woodard and Gladys (Hamlin) Austin. Beth was an audio/visual specialist at Elmira College for over 25 years. She was also an avid cat lover. Beth is survived by her brother, Ken Woodard, of San Francisco, CA; and sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Woodard) and Jay David of North Kingstown, RI. She is also survived by nieces, Amanda, Megan, Nicole and Akeelah David and Emily (David) Fauber. Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now