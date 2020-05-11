Services
Bethany Jetta (Beth) Wood


1963 - 2020
Bethany Jetta (Beth) Wood Obituary
Bethany (Beth) Jetta Wood

Elmira - Bethany (Beth) Jetta Wood, 56, of Elmira, NY passed away on May 8, 2020.

Beth was born on August 9, 1963 on Barksdale Air Force in Louisiana. She graduated from Ridgewood High School in West Layfette, OH in 1981.

Beth is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Stephen Wood. They were married on October 20, 2000 in Elmira, NY.

Beth is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Stephanie Weaver and son Seth Shingleton, her father Richard Lorenz, sisters Brenda Corney and Belinda Frank. Her step children, Shawn, Eric, and Mandi. Her grandchildren Zackery, Cecila, Allison, and Ethan, as well as her step grandchildren Joshua, Kaylie, Amelia, Rita, Guelah, Ethan and Liam. And several nieces and nephews.

Beth is preceded in death by her mother, Jetta Lorenz, and sister, Bettina Lorenz.

Beth enjoyed being a homemaker and loved to cook on all her kitchen gadgets. She loved reading, especially murder mysteries, and spending time with her fur babies.

At this time there will not be a funeral service.

In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.

The family of Bethany Wood wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and condolences.

Arrangements are being handled by Olthof Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020
