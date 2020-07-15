Betty A. (Briggs) Davis
Pine City - Age 83, of Pine City, NY, born August 14, 1936 in Morris, PA, the daughter of the late William Briggs and Ila (Christian) Briggs-Wagner, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by her family and holding the hand of her loving husband of 65 years, Donald G. Davis I.
Her children: son, Donald G. "Chip" Davis II; daughters, Lucinda L. "Cindy" Clark and Dawn M. "Mickey" Sosnoski-Clark preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; beloved sons: Dane (Kathleen) Davis, Jeff (Stephanie) Davis and Jeremy (Jen) Davis; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
For 32 years, Betty was a dedicated nurse's aide and caregiver for the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was a faithful member of Calvary Chapel of the Twin Tiers. Family was her "hobby" and her love. Betty was kind, loving, spunky, treated people with respect and loved them unconditionally. She showed the importance of strength, family and the acceptance of love.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Calvary Chapel of the Twin Tiers, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A Memorial Service celebrating Betty's life will follow the visitation at 4 pm. Pastor Fred White will officiate. In compliance with NYS regulations due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited to 90 people at a time in the church. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery. Betty 's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com