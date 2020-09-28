Betty A. Hayduk



Elmira - Age 101 of Elmira, NY. She was born December 31, 1918 in Elmira, daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes (Barr) Denmark and passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Bethany Manor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Harold Denmark, Ralph Denmark and Marian Lanzillotto. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Judy & Jim Waters of Pearl River, NY; grandsons Matthew & Nicole Waters of Bardonia, NY, Christopher & Cynthia Waters of Orangeburg, NY; great grandchildren Ryan, Owen, Emily, Chace, Camryn and Cole along with many nieces and nephews. Betty retired from Sears as a Division Manager after 40 years of service. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store