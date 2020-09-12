Betty B. Moshier
Horseheads - Age 91 of Horseheads, NY. She was born in Wyalusing, PA on August 18, 1929 and passed away on Friday, September 11th 2020. On December 5, 1950 she entered into active duty with the U.S. Navy in Alameda, CA. After she was honorably discharged, she returned to her hometown of Towanda, PA and later met her husband Charles R. Moshier. They were married on July 28, 1957. Throughout her life she worked various bookkeeping positions but found fulfillment as a homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Charles R. Moshier in 2011, and her parents William E. Blend in 1957 and Edna L. Blend-Robinson in 2000. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Suzanne and David Sandore of Horseheads, NY and Kathy and Michael Morris of Bath, NY; grandchildren Nicholas Sandore, Stephanie Sandore, Sean Morris, and David Morris. Betty and her husband lived in the same home their entire married life, surrounded by loving neighbors and friends, notably best friend Marscha Feshoh, and Michelle, Dan, and Shiloh McInerney. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Wednesday September 16th from 11 am to 1 pm. Private funeral and committal services will be held; Betty will be laid to rest with her husband in Maple Grove Cemetery. Flowers are acceptable or those wishing to remember Betty through donations may be made to Horseheads Community Animal Shelter (where she lovingly adopted her companion Sasha), 150 Wygant Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845 or to Meals on Wheels of Chemung Co. 409 William St, Elmira, NY 14901. New York State Health Department requirements for those visiting include wearing masks and social distancing. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com