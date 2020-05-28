Betty Denne' Heasloop
Montour Falls - 98, of Montour Falls, NY, passed away on May 12, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY at the convenience of the family. Betty was born in Birmingham, AL July 2, 1921 and moved to Edgewood, PA in 1934. After high school, she studied a secretarial curriculum at Margaret Morrison Carnegie College and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. She met husband, Ralph, from Elmira, NY who was attending nearby Carnegie Tech. They married May 22, 1943 and after the completion of Ralph's WWII Naval service in Washington, DC, moved back to Elmira, NY. Betty was busy raising 3 children but made time to learn to fly airplanes with Ralph at Elmira Airport in the late 1950's. They owned and flew several airplanes over the years. Aviation was a passion in their lives, especially for Betty. She went on to get multiple ratings including commercial, instrument and seaplane. Betty also taught an aviation ground school to women called the Honey Bees. She wrote aviation articles for various flying magazines and even appeared in a 1964 article about women pilots in Time Magazine. Betty was a very proficient pilot always in command of the airplane she flew. She was a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church in Watkins Glen, NY. Betty is survived by her children, Linda L. Aker, Donna H. Sanders, and J. Christian Haesloop as well as their children, grandchildren & their spouses. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Ralph G., her parents, Edward C. & Carrie L. (Robins) Denne', and brothers, Donald W. & Edward C. Denne', Jr. Arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to www.clearthoughtsfoundation.org to help cure dementia. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com






Published in Star-Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
