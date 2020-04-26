|
Betty E. Cuneo
Mansfield, PA - Betty E. Cuneo, age 94, of Mansfield, PA., passed away at her home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1925 in Blossburg, PA, a daughter of Leon and Nina (Bowstick) Hughes. Betty was married to the late William "Bill" Cuneo for over 65 years before his death in 2013. She graduated from Mansfield State Teachers' College and worked as a Home Economics teacher at Williamson Jr Sr High School until her retirement. Betty was a member of P.E.O. International, Eastern Star, and the St. James Episcopal Church.
Betty is survived by her son Lee Cuneo of Cornelius, NC; daughter Charlene (Ken) Williams of Tioga, PA; grandson Jason (Angela) Cuneo; step grandsons C.J. and Greg Williams; great grandchildren Stephen and Angela Cuneo. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Stephen Cuneo in 1989, grandson Stephen Cuneo in 2019, and sister Janice Wells in 2018.
A private memorial service will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the St. James Episcopal Church, 18 St. James St., Mansfield, PA, 16933. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020