Betty E. Wildrick- Chase

Betty E. Wildrick- Chase Obituary
Betty E. Wildrick- Chase

Newark - Passed away on February 7th 2020 at the age of 88.

She is survived by her son, Richard Wildrick & daughter, Cathleen Hollander; grandchildren, Lisa Wildrick, Carol (Robert) Stanley, David Wildrick, Timothy (Jennifer) Wildrick, Jerry Wildrick, Elizabeth (Matthew) Hawkes, & Joel Wildrick; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Phelps; many dear friends.

Family will receive friends 5 - 7 PM Thursday, February 13th 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 2636 Ridgeway Ave., where her Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM. Private Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: House of John, 14 Spring St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
