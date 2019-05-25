|
|
Betty Elaine Howard Whitney
Elmira - Betty Elaine Howard Whitney, a longtime resident of Maine, passed away after an extended illness on March 1, 2019 at the age of 69.
Betty was born in Belfast, ME on June 10, 1949 to George and Pearl Howard. She attended Belfast Area High School graduating in 1967. She enjoyed many hobbies and liked to spend time with furry friends, always willing to help any in need. She was an avid church goer enjoying deep theological discussion and devoted to the Scriptures.
Her many neighbors always found her quick to respond whenever there was a need to be met and appreciated her involvement in their lives. She will be missed not only by family, but the many lives she touched with her giving nature.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Orphanage of Old Town, 71 Airport Road, Old Town, ME 04468, a no kill shelter for homeless animals. Their number is (207) 827-8777 and email address is [email protected]
She is survived by her son, Thomas Knight, her brother, Gerald Howard and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 25, 2019