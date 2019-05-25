Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Elaine Howard Whitney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Elaine Howard Whitney Obituary
Betty Elaine Howard Whitney

Elmira - Betty Elaine Howard Whitney, a longtime resident of Maine, passed away after an extended illness on March 1, 2019 at the age of 69.

Betty was born in Belfast, ME on June 10, 1949 to George and Pearl Howard. She attended Belfast Area High School graduating in 1967. She enjoyed many hobbies and liked to spend time with furry friends, always willing to help any in need. She was an avid church goer enjoying deep theological discussion and devoted to the Scriptures.

Her many neighbors always found her quick to respond whenever there was a need to be met and appreciated her involvement in their lives. She will be missed not only by family, but the many lives she touched with her giving nature.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Orphanage of Old Town, 71 Airport Road, Old Town, ME 04468, a no kill shelter for homeless animals. Their number is (207) 827-8777 and email address is [email protected]

She is survived by her son, Thomas Knight, her brother, Gerald Howard and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now