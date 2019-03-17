|
|
Betty G. Hughson
Lowman - Hughson, Betty G., born June 16, 1933, age 85 of Lowman, NY passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility (CCNF). Betty was predeceased by parents, Francis and Laura (Farnsworth) McCann; husband, Simeon Hughson; brothers, Clarence and Carl McCann; and sisters, Dorothy Carson, and Doris Carico.
She is survived by her children, Roger (Chris) McCann of Sun City, FL, Fred (Betty) Baldock of Horseheads, NY, Sandra (Wayne) Freeman of Lowman, NY, Donna (Louie) Daugherty of PA, Shirley (Victor) Zurn of Wellsburg, NY, Bonnie (Michael) Hamilton of Elmira, NY, Simeon (Tara) Hughson, Jr. of Albany, NY, Richard (Mary McFee) Hughson of Rochester, NY, Lee (Joe) O'Connell of Corning, NY; along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Betty married Paul McCann and had 1 child. After her relationship with Paul ended, she married Frederick Baldock, and had 5 children. When Frederick passed, she married Simeon Hughson, and had a wonderful 39 years together until his passing. Betty was a homemaker, and had a full-time career being a loving and nurturing mom. Her family was her heartbeat, and her legacy will live on, through them. She will be extremely missed. At Betty's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, at the convenience of the family. Our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and the staff at CCNF, for Betty's wonderful care. Betty's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019