James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
1958 - 2020
Betty J. Jones Obituary
Betty J. Jones

Elmira - Betty J. Jones Age 61, of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 14, 1958 in Anniston, Alabama the daughter of the late Willie Christopher and Martha Prickett. Betty married her husband Ronald Jones in 2005 who predeceased her. Betty has been a long-time resident of the Chemung County Nursing Facility where she was affectionately known as Betty Boop. Betty loved to keep the staff on their toes and always kept them laughing. She loved to go fishing, cook and most of all spend time outside on nice days with her family. Betty is survived by her daughter and son in law Kimberly and Jamar Brooks, her son Western Moore, her grandson who was the light of her eye, Raheem Daniel, and her long-time love Bobby Henderson, all of Elmira, NY. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at CCNF for the great care they provided Betty over the years. A service of Betty's life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Smallwood officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
