Betty L. DeKalb
Watertown - Betty L. DeKalb, 95, of Watertown, NY died on Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center. Born and raised in Elmira, New York, she graduated from Elmira High School and Endicott College.
She was predeceased by her parents, Grant and Leona Little and her sister Pauline Mills. Her husband of 59 years, Robert E. DeKalb passed away in 2007.
Betty is survived by her children: Patricia (John) Moffe, Center Valley, PA; Carol DeKalb, Virginia City, NV; Joan (Roger Jr.) White, Watertown; Susan (Paul) Sweetwood, Middletown, NJ. She is also survived by her sister, Jane McQuide; her grandchildren: Christopher Moffe, Peter (Kelly) Moffe; her great-grandchildren: Reagan, Quinn, and Bryce Moffe; along with several nieces and nephews.
Betty enjoyed playing bridge, reading, doing puzzles, and crafting.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com
.