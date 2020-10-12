1/1
Betty L. DeKalb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty L. DeKalb

Watertown - Betty L. DeKalb, 95, of Watertown, NY died on Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center. Born and raised in Elmira, New York, she graduated from Elmira High School and Endicott College.

She was predeceased by her parents, Grant and Leona Little and her sister Pauline Mills. Her husband of 59 years, Robert E. DeKalb passed away in 2007.

Betty is survived by her children: Patricia (John) Moffe, Center Valley, PA; Carol DeKalb, Virginia City, NV; Joan (Roger Jr.) White, Watertown; Susan (Paul) Sweetwood, Middletown, NJ. She is also survived by her sister, Jane McQuide; her grandchildren: Christopher Moffe, Peter (Kelly) Moffe; her great-grandchildren: Reagan, Quinn, and Bryce Moffe; along with several nieces and nephews.

Betty enjoyed playing bridge, reading, doing puzzles, and crafting.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Home Inc
404 Sherman St
Watertown, NY 13601
(315) 788-6180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved