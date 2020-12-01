1/
Betty Lou Miller
1938 - 2020
Betty Lou Miller

Watkins Glen - Age 82, of Watkins Glen; born August 12, 1938, passed away November 29, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Friday (Dec. 4) at Tyrone Union Cemetery, Tyrone, NY with Pastor Mike Corriero of the Agape Bible Church.

Betty Lou was predeceased by her husband Floyd Miller in 2017 and their son, Richard "Rick" Miller in 1985; her brother, Franklin Moore in 2014, and her sister, Patricia (Moore) Eaton in 2010.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Miller, with Elizabeth Boswell, in New Hartford, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. As well as her family and friends, she loved and was loved by many pets that were dear to her - dogs, cats, and birds alike.

Betty Lou was born in Endicott, NY, the daughter of James and Edith (Vansciver) Moore. On New Year's Day in 1958, in the Tyrone Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Floyd Miller. In the early parts of her life, Betty Lou worked making vacuum tubes for Westinghouse in Bath, NY, and candy packaging for Ann Page Candies at the A&P Plant in Horseheads, NY. She also worked for the Watkins Glen Housing Authority, doing various jobs including housekeeping, painting, and maintenance at the Jefferson Village Apartments in Watkins Glen. She and Floyd enjoyed league bowling long ago, and later were members of the Agape Bible Church in Ithaca.

You may express condolences to the family online in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Funeral arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.






Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Tyrone Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
