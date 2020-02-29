|
|
Betty Mae McNaney
Elmira - Betty Mae McNaney was born May 15, 1929 in Elmira, the daughter of the late Lee Layton & Edith Layton-Brooks, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 90, with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Bill McNaney in 1996; brother, Chet Layton; sister, Gladys Chaffee; daughter-in-law, Kim McNaney. She is survived by her sisters, Jean Bristow and Rita Dailey; her beloved children: Barbara A. Clark, Dan McNaney, Joseph (Sharon) McNaney, Paul McNaney and Joan (Michael) Soldo; grandchildren: Michael McNaney, Kari McNaney, Andrew Weber, Amanda Sturgis, Abigail McNaney and Adam Soldo; along with 6 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She lived a long, vigorous and independent life. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services honoring her life will be held there on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Bill. Betty's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020