Betty Rounsville
nee: CHAPMAN
91, of Elmira, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home. She survived by her beloved family: daughters, Lynn and Marianne (Tim) Barron of Southport; her grandchildren, Matt Barron of Southport, NY and Aimee (Jerry) Ruday of Naples, FL; and her great granddaughters, Emmaleigh and Camille Ruday who gave her such pleasure in her later years; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Clarence; infant daughter, Bonnie; parents, Clayton and Marion (Gere) Chapman; and brothers, Robert and Theodore Chapman. Per Betty's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.