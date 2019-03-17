|
Betty V. Dewitt Auffhammer
Horseheads - Age 91, formerly of Carriage Estates and presently of Bethany Manor, passed in her sleep, after spending her last day playing Bingo and enjoying her day with friends and staff, on Sat. Mar. 16, 2019. Born on Aug. 10, 1927 in Elmira; Betty was the daughter of the late, Frederick & Maude Lyon Dewitt. She married the love of her life, Albert L. Auffhammer on Feb 4, 1948 and shared 65 wonderful years of marriage and friendship until his passing on Feb. 2, 2013. Betty retired from Arnot-Ogden Medical Center following many years of dedicated service as a Lab Technician. Betty was a longtime member of the Elmira Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping and family times. Surviving are her loving children, Donald A. (Linda) Auffhammer, Jean A. (James) Shumway, Gary A. (Mary) Auffhammer, Anita L. (Bill) Fralick; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; along with her best friend and roommate, Gladys Weiland. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by sister's, Esther Clara, Mable, and Eunice; and a brother, Theodore. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Thur. Mar. 21, 2019 between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Funeral services take place at Caywood's on Fri. at 11 a.m. followed by graveside services in Woodlawn Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff and caretakers at Bethany Manor, words can't express our gratitude for making our mother feel comfortable and at home in your care.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019