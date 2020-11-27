Betty V. Glick
Monterey - Betty V. Glick, 95, of Monterey, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Painted Post, NY on April 25, 1925, the daughter of the late William and Esther (Walker) Linderman.
Betty retired from Schuyler County where she served as County Clerk and previously as a supervisor at DMV. She was a lifelong member of the Monterey Baptist Church. Betty spent a lot of time reading her Bible and doing Bible word searches. She was an avid domino player, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, John B. Glick; son John W. Glick; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Steve Button, and son-in-law, Doug Lovelace.
Betty is survived by a son, James (Alice) Glick; daughters, Beth A. Lovelace, Mary E. Glick (Greg Cornish); and Mary V. Glick; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Glick, Inge Glick and Dolores Glick; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are being held privately by the family. Burial will be in Maltby Cemetery in Monterey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Monterey Baptist Church, 911 County Road 16, Beaver Dams, NY 14812. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com