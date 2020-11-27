1/1
Betty V. Glick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty V. Glick

Monterey - Betty V. Glick, 95, of Monterey, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Painted Post, NY on April 25, 1925, the daughter of the late William and Esther (Walker) Linderman.

Betty retired from Schuyler County where she served as County Clerk and previously as a supervisor at DMV. She was a lifelong member of the Monterey Baptist Church. Betty spent a lot of time reading her Bible and doing Bible word searches. She was an avid domino player, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, John B. Glick; son John W. Glick; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Steve Button, and son-in-law, Doug Lovelace.

Betty is survived by a son, James (Alice) Glick; daughters, Beth A. Lovelace, Mary E. Glick (Greg Cornish); and Mary V. Glick; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Glick, Inge Glick and Dolores Glick; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are being held privately by the family. Burial will be in Maltby Cemetery in Monterey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Monterey Baptist Church, 911 County Road 16, Beaver Dams, NY 14812. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved